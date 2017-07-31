Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

OnStar system thwarts alleged car thief

By Ethan Smith

Goldsboro police say a car's OnStar system thwarted a man's attempt to steal the vehicle when he ran from them.

Rashad J-Mar Fuller, 26, of 118 Pearlie Drive, Dudley, is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, speed in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit, illegal passing and a stop light violation.

Fuller was also served with a failure to appear charge from Greene County for indecent liberties with a child and a criminal summons from Wayne County for second-degree trespassing.

A press release said a man told police Saturday morning his car was stolen while he ran inside a business on N.C. 111 South.

Officers went to the business and learned the car was equipped with OnStar and a GPS tracking system.

OnStar was contacted and told officers within a few minutes where the car was, locating it on West New Hope Road near Wayne Community College.

When police tried to stop Fuller, he reportedly sped away and led officers on a chase.

OnStar was then able to slow the vehicle down and stop the car entirely just more than a mile after officers had tried to stop Fuller.

Fuller then reportedly surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Fuller was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $8,500 secured bond.