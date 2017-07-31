Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

<< "Sheriff's office looking for man who shot a woman in Seven Springs area" - "Man who was fatally hit by truck is identified " >>

REPORT: Man steals car because he didn't feel like walking

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 31, 2017 2:19 PM

MOUNT OLIVE -- A man reportedly stole a car from a Pollock Street home July 6 because he was tired and did not feel like walking, according to a Mount Olive police report.

According to the report, the car's owner spoke to police around 11 a.m. to report the stolen vehicle, a white 1997 Dodge Ram valued at $2,000.

The victim had let her friend borrow the vehicle, who had left the keys inside. Officers later recovered the vehicle at the corner of Pollock Street and Gordon Street, with the driver, a black male, still inside.

He told officers that he took the car because he was tired and did not want to walk anymore. The victim declined to press charges.