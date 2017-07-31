Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

Sheriff's office looking for man who shot a woman in Seven Springs area

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on July 31, 2017 2:08 PM

Full Size Full Size Eleazar Cardenas

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly shot a woman and beat another man Monday morning in the Seven Springs area.

Eleazar Cardenas, 32, of 104 Star Pointe Drive, Mount Olive, is wanted for two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The woman struck by gunfire was arrested after the incident for an outstanding order for her arrest from Iredell County.

A press release said deputies responded to the 2300 block of Piney Grove Church Road at about 1:10 a.m. Monday. While they were on the way, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call with one person shot at 135 Willis Lane in LaGrange, near Seven Springs.

Deputies found Megan Goodman, 32, at the house suffering from a gunshot wound with shotgun pellets in her legs, the release said.

She told them she was at 2359 Piney Grove Church Road when there was a disturbance and she had been shot.

Goodman was with a man, identified after the fact as Anthony Mark Williams.

Maj. Richard Lewis said Goodman and Williams knew each other. The nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Lewis said the incident happened because Cardenas, who law enforcement is still looking for, accused Williams of stealing from him.

"It was something to do with an alleged theft from the assailant," Lewis said.

Lewis said everything happened outside, and multiple shots were fired. He added law enforcement believes Goodman was shot from a distance.

After Goodman was shot, she fled the area, running and hiding in a field before running to the house on Willis Lane to seek help.

Goodman was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being interviewed by detectives.

Authorities then arrested her after the incident when they discovered she had an order for her arrest from Iredell County for failing to appear in court on charges of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Goodman was then arrested and put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $16,500 secured bond.

She had told authorities she was with Williams at the address when the shooting started, but authorities could not find him when they responded during the night.

When detectives were at the house on Piney Grove Church Road where the shooting happened later Monday morning after daylight broke, Williams walked up to the address and spoke to detectives.

He revealed he could not find Goodman after the shooting despite searching for her, so he went to a field, laid down and went to sleep.

Williams was not shot, but had reportedly been beaten about the head.

He was then taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment.

Authorities are currently searching for Cardenas after identifying him as a suspect through interviews they conducted after the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

People can also call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480.