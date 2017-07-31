Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

Speedway on New Hope Road is robbed

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place late Friday night at the Speedway convenience store at 420 E. New Hope Road.

A police report said a black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and black shoes came into the store and jumped the counter.

He reportedly brandished some type of weapon and demanded money.

The man then took an undetermined amount of cash and three packs of Newport cigarettes before fleeing the business on foot.

He only ran away when another person entered the store while the robbery was happening.

The man was about 5 feet 7 inches tall with rotten teeth, the report said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.