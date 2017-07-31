Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

Spring Creek Starts PTA

By Joey Pitchford

Members of the newly formed Spring Creek Middle School PTA are working on improving their school, and are looking for the public's help.

Melissa Tilman is a teacher at Spring Creek Elementary, and one of the founders of the middle school's PTA. She said that the group hopes to encourage community involvement at the school, which opened last year.

"It's all about getting the community to come in and help support the kids," she said.

The PTA has a list of projects to tackle at the beginning of the year. These include improved signage for the school to help students and parents navigate around campus, as well as new athletic uniforms and celebrations for students at the end of each nine-week period.

Mrs. Tilman worked on the Spring Creek Elementary PTA as well, and is moving to middle school as her son moves up to sixth grade. She said she hopes to bring some of the things she has learned along with her.

"We were really proud of what we accomplished at the elementary school, and we want to replicate that," she said. "We were able to get a handicapped swing and a 500-foot concrete walkway put in."

The PTA consists of 14 members - three committees with three members each, plus four board members and interim principal Cheryl Price. The group will have a booth at the school's open house in August, where it will have a sign-up sheet for parents willing to give their time and talents.

Mrs. Tilman said she hopes to find parents from varied backgrounds who can contribute their experiences to career day events.

For now, however, monetary donations are paramount. Mrs. Tilman and her family have provided the money for the T-shirts sold by the PTA, and the group needs a bit of help getting its feet. Donations can be sent to Spring Creek Middle at 3579 N.C. 111 S., with checks made out to Spring Creek Middle School PTA. For more information call the school at 919-751-7125.