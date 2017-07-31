Local News > Archive > July 2017 > 31

Vidant Medical Center president to speak at UMO graduation Aug. 26

By Staff Reports

July 31, 2017

MOUNT OLIVE -- William Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center, a 909-bed academic medical center in Greenville, will be the speaker for the University of Mount Olive's Saturday, Aug. 26, graduation.

The university will graduate approximately 200 students during the commencement exercises scheduled for 2 p.m. in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena.

A baccalaureate service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Southern Bank Auditorium in the Raper Building.

Dr. Ricky J. Warren of Dunn will be the speaker.

Floyd, MBA, RN, is responsible for the operations of the medical center, the delivery of safe and efficient care, and the provision of education programs for professionals.

He is accountable for the hospital's qualitative and financial outcomes, and leading a workforce of more than 7,000 in the fulfillment of the organizational mission.

As the president, Floyd serves on the senior executive team of Vidant Health, a corporation of eight hospitals and various ambulatory services including a growing network of primary care physicians and specialists serving 29 counties in eastern North Carolina.

Floyd is a registered nurse and holds an MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Flagler School of Business.

With more than 20 years of progressive health care experience, he is committed to advancing care delivery models to improve health conditions of communities.

Floyd is an active member of his local community and serves on several boards supporting the health care industry and social and policy development, including the Vizient Central Atlantic region, N.C. Institute of Medicine and the North Carolina Hospital Association.

Warren is the pastor of Robert's Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church and serves as the executive director of the North Carolina Foundation for Christian Ministries, located in Mount Olive.

Previously, he served as the pastor of Lee's Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church. Before being called into the ministry in 2003, Warren worked for more than 10 years as a high school agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.

He has been married to Angela Honeycutt Warren since 1998, and they have one son named Eli, who was born in 2011.

Warren graduated from Campbell University Divinity School in 2017 with a doctor of ministry degree and previously earned a master of divinity degree from Campbell.

His other academic work includes selected classes in religion at the University of Mount Olive, a master of education degree from North Carolina State University, and a bachelor of science degree, also from N.C. State.

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values.

The university, sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists, has locations in Mount Olive, New Bern, Wilmington, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Research Triangle Park, Washington, Jacksonville, and in Smithfield at Johnston Community College.

