Meadow Lane project moves ahead

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on August 1, 2017 5:50 AM

Submitted photo Proposed rendering of the future Meadow Lane Elementary School, on East Ash Street, by Pinnacle Architecture

Site and demolition plans for the future Meadow Lane Elementary School near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base were approved by the Goldsboro Planning Commission Monday.

Chairman Chris Boyette raised some concerns about traffic flow along East Ash Street after the new 99,324-square-foot school is built. Currently, most cars enter the property from Oak Forest Road, instead of Ash Street, Boyette said.

The new plan reverses the trend, with vehicles entering and exiting along Ash Street, and school buses driving along Oak Forest Road, where they will have access to a bus parking lot.

"I believe the way the configuration is now, bus traffic comes and goes from Ash Street, and vehicular drop-off traffic comes and goes from Oak Forest Road," Boyette said.

James Rowe, Goldsboro planning director, said the addition of a long driveway to the front of the main parking lot will alleviate congestion off of Ash Street.

"The way this is designed, most of the cars here will be stacked on the property instead of being stacked on Ash Street," Rowe said.

"So, probably, maybe once a day or twice a day, when school is in and when school lets out, there may be some congestion on Ash Street, but other times, I think it will be OK."

Boyette also questioned plans to add a modular unit to the school property during the construction process.

Plans for the future Meadow Lane school, at 3500 E. Ash St., involve the demolition of one-third of the eastern end of the main school building.

The existing Meadow Lane School will remain open during the partial demolition and during construction of a new $20 million school, which will provide 41 classrooms.

Plans involve the temporary addition of a 6,045-square-foot modular building with eight classrooms. Boyette asked if the entire fourth grade will be moved into the modular.

Rowe said the plan will not include moving all fourth-graders into the temporary unit. The modular building will help the school with meeting capacity needs for students during the construction process.

"The modular is only temporary," Rowe said. "This is basically because construction will take place during school."

Following the construction and opening of the new school, the aging school building and other structures on the 23-acre property will be demolished. The new school will increase the overall building capacity on the Meadow Lane campus by more than 17,000 square feet.

The planning commission also reviewed and approved other items during its meeting, including:

* Site plans for the addition of a 5,040-square-foot modular building for future location at Tommy's Road Elementary School, at 1150 Tommy's Road. The unit will be added to the rear of the school, between a pre-kindergarten modular and the school playground.

Rowe said the modular would not be added to the property prior to the start of the school year, since the building needs to be ordered and added to the campus, prior to being approved by city inspectors for occupancy.

The modular is being added in an effort to alleviate overcrowding at the school, which is exceeding its maximum capacity by 283 students in the coming year.

* A conditional-use permit McIntyre Funeral Home, which is interested in operating a funeral home on Royall Avenue, in a 5,068-square-foot building, near Audubon Avenue.

The planning commission decisions will be recommended to the Goldsboro City Council for final approval. The council will review the items during its meeting Monday.