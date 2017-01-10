Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 1

Crime of the week

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

On May 17, at approximately 12:11 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the area of Atlantic Avenue and North Herman Street in reference to shots being fired.

Moments later, officers responded to a report of a traffic accident at Wayne Memorial Drive and First Church Road.

Officers located a single car crash involving three occupants.

Two of the occupants, Timothy Moses and Malik Foye, both of Goldsboro, were located outside of the vehicle. It was determined that Timothy Moses had been shot in the knee.

Upon being taken to the emergency room, his injury was deemed non-life threatening.

He was treated and released by physicians at Wayne UNC Health.

Malik Foye suffered minor abrasions from the wreck and was also treated and released from the hospital.

The two subjects were taken to Wayne UNC Health by ambulance.

The third person, Shiheem Raiford, was found deceased inside of the vehicle from an apparent gunshot. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Inv. Warren at 919-580-4214 or call/text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.