Goldsboro woman is Arc of the Triangle Teacher of the Year

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

Teyarda Bryant

A Goldsboro woman has been named 2017 Teacher of the Year by Arc of the Triangle, which supports children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Teyarda Bryant, a teacher in the Wake County public schools system, has 22 years of experience in education. She teaches students with disabilities.

A 1989 graduate of Goldsboro High School, she is the daughter of Ella Bryant and the granddaughter of the late Kenneth and Ethel Bryant of Goldsboro.

She received her bachelor's degree in psychology/learning disabilities from Winston-Salem State University, a master's in special education from Grand Canyon University and additional certification in special education from East Carolina University.