Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 1

<< "Three charged in meth lab raid" - "Casting a light on the difficult subject of suicide" >>

Not too baa-a-a-a-a-a-d: Juniors show off their lambs to the fair judges

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Caley Mayo makes eye contact with a judge Saturday during the Open Market Lamb Show at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Zade Jennings, 6, lathers up his lamb to prepare it for competition Saturday. He has been showing for three years.

Taylor Hall, 15, was making last-minute preparations with her gray lamb, Marty, on Saturday in preparation for the noon Open Junior Market Lamb Show at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair.

The Nashville teen has been participating in the contest for two years now, said dad, Dustin Hall.

"We showed goats last year," he said. "We're doing lambs this year."

It's been a lot of work after school -- from washing and shearing the animal to feeding him and getting ready for the contest in the livestock shelter.

"What we're doing in the ring now is what we do at night," Dustin said. "We have a show ring (at home)."

Taylor took her place in the contest, bracing Marty against her chest, straightening and positioning his legs for the judging. As her group paraded their animals around, she huddled over, holding onto her lamb, eyes constantly affixed on the judge, who stood in the middle of the ring.

She received a green participants' ribbon for sixth place but is still eligible to go to the state fair, something she did last year when she showed goats, her dad said.

"It was good, nervewracking," he said, recalling there were about 30 in that state fair event. "She was in the Top 10, I think it was eighth."

Hall's wife, and Taylor's mother, is the brains of the operation, they said. The county extension director in Nashville, she also works with 4-H youth development.

"It's a family thing," Mrs. Hall said. "It's supporting them and giving them the opportunity and experience. It teaches a lot of life skills, responsibility and 4-H, it's preparing them for their future."

Taylor walked away with more than $25 and a ribbon, she said, in the form of feedback from the event judge.

"He just said what I did wrong, what I did really well," she said. "I always learn something from every show because every judge is different.

"It's a lot of fun."

Aubrey Herring, 9, of Clinton, was accompanied by parents, Ryan and Paulette Herring, as well as her entry, "Bandit."

This is her fourth year competing, starting out through 4-H.

"I just always liked animals," Aubrey said.

It takes a lot of work, though, she admitted.

"It's hard. Dad helps a lot," she said. "The hardest part was shearing and making sure they (the lamb) stand still."

Brent Williams and his daughter, Anna Faith, 7, came from Newton Grove, with their lamb, "Buddy Boy."

"We're still learning. We're new to this," Williams said. "This is our second year. Normally our whole family is here but my son had a swim meet."

The Duplin County extension agency put on a workshop last year for those interesting in participating in such competitions, he said.

"It's huge. It's something we can do as a family and just share in it and with the way the circuit is, it's something we can make as an event, like a football game.

"We kind of do our tailgate here. It allows us to spend time together."