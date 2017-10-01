Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 1

<< "Wayne Community College honored for its support of Purple Heart recipients" - "Seymour Johnson Air Force Base opens new community center" >>

University of Mount Olive to host cancer benefit concert

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The University of Mount Olive will hold its seventh annual Sing for Another Day benefit concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 , in the Southern Bank Auditorium in the Raper Building.

The annual event raises money for Southeastern Cancer Care in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Southeastern Cancer Care is an organization which is dedicated to offering financial help to cancer patients and their families in eastern North Carolina.

To learn more about Southeastern Cancer Care, visit www.southeasterncancercare.org.

The Sing for Another Day concert is sponsored by the university's Sisterhood of Crown and Martlet.

The concert will include performances by university students, faculty, staff and alumni.

For more information, contact Grace Kirkman at GLK0713@umo.edu.