Wayne Community College honored for its support of Purple Heart recipients

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Deufemia of Military Order of the Purple Heart Goldsboro Chapter 657 presents a certificate of appreciation for participation in the Purple Truck Run 2017 to WCC Vice President of Administrative Services Don Magoon. Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Local Military Order of the Purple Heart members pose with the Purple Truck Run's mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck on the WCC campus in July.

Wayne Community College has been honored for its support of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Purple Truck Run 2017.

The college hosted the Purple Heart Truck Run, with its theme "Mobility is Freedom," during this year's Independence Day holidays.

WCC was the first stop in the mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck's 8,500 mile journey from the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, crisscrossing the country, and ending at the Military Order of the Purple Heart convention in Dallas, Texas in August. Amputee veterans took turns driving the vehicle.

At that convention, the truck was presented to a Purple Heart recipient who was injured in Afghanistan.

The recipient, Marine Sergeant (Ret.) Marshall Kennedy of Farmington, Arkansas, was chosen from a nationwide search of eligible and deserving nominees. Kennedy was on his fourth deployment when he lost both of his legs and sustained severe damage to his left arm after stepping on an improvised explosive device in Sangin, Afghanistan, on June 13, 2011.

The Purple Heart Truck Run was co-sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support to raise awareness of both the project's mission and the sacrifices of veterans.

