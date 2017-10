Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 1

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Sept. 29 daily winners

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 1, 2017 1:45 AM

Open Junior Meat Goat Show

*Grand Champion -- Caley Mayo

* Reserve Grand Champion -- Scarlett Denning

Showmanship:

Age 5-8 -- Taryn Reams

Age 9-13 -- India Young

Age 14-19 -- Caley Mayo

Queen of the Fair Pageant

*Queen: Kourtni Gerken, Wayne School of Engineering

*First Runner-up: Mackenzie Haswell, Rosewood High School

*Second Runner-up: Mackenzie Hinson, Brook's Academy

*Third Runner-up: Courtney Bishop, Charles B Aycock

*Miss Congeniality: Macy Parkhurst, Charles B Aycock

-- Nicole Painter Talent Award: Kourtni Gerken, Wayne School of Engineering

Outdoor Landscape Design Booth

- Spring Creek High School