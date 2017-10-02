Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 2

50 die in Las Vegas in worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 2, 2017 8:41 AM

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 wounded in Las Vegas during an outdoor music festival Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities identified Stephen Paddock as the suspected gunman. Paddock was killed after officers confronted him on the 32nd flood of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The festival -- Route 91 Harvest Festival -- was being performed across the street from the Mandalay Hotel and Casino when a rapid succession of gunshots were heard.

Media reports say the crowd began fleeing the scene under nearly five minutes of uninterrupted gunfire.

Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire. Nearby Interstate 15 and flights at McCarran International Airport were also halted. Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with victims delivered by ambulance. Others loaded the wounded into their cars and drove them to hospitals.

The shooting in Las Vegas surpasses the Pulse nightclub shooting a little over a year ago in which 49 people were killed.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report