Authorities identify man who allegedly killed brother, two dogs in Dudley

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 2, 2017 12:42 PM

Matthew James Bohne

DUDLEY -- A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his brother early Monday morning at their home.

He is also accused of killing two dogs at the house.

Matthew James Bohne, 22, of 120 Hideaway Circle, Dudley, is accused of killing his older brother, David Christopher Bohne. He is charged with murder and two counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Sheriff's deputies were notified of a shooting at the home on Hideaway Circle and found Matthew Bohne standing in the front yard when they got on the scene.

Bohne reportedly told deputies he shot his brother, and he was dead in the living room of the mobile home they shared.

Deputies went inside and found David Bohne dead in the living room, as Matthew Bohne had told them, a press release said.

Authorities then found two dogs dead inside the home.

Matthew Bohne was interviewed by detectives and is being held in jail with no bond.

Capt. Shawn Harris of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still working to establish a timeline of events and a motive for the murder.