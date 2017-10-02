Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 2

Authorities say man shoots and kills brother

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 2, 2017 9:49 AM

A man is facing charges today after he allegedly shot and killed his brother at 120 Hideaway Circle overnight.

The names of the deceased and the accused were not immediately available.

"It was two brothers. I'm not sure of the circumstances behind it, but one brother shot the other brother," said Capt. Shawn Harris of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Harris confirmed that the shooting killed one of the brothers, and the other brother was being taken to the Wayne County Jail to be charged with murder this morning.

Harris said the two brothers moved to Wayne County from out of state about a month ago and were living together in the mobile home park off of Genoa Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.