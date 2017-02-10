Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 2

City mulls park contracts

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 2, 2017 5:50 AM

The Goldsboro City Council will review two contracts tonight for additional development of the future 62-acre multisport complex on Oak Forest Road.

The council will consider a $935,165 contract to add two artificial turf fields on the property and another $35,000 contract for design plans for a restroom and concession building.

The multisport complex is currently under development, following the city's $4 million contract with the S.T. Wooten Corp., earlier this year, to develop the property, which includes the addition of fields and landscaping.

The sports complex is planned to open by March 2018.

The council will consider the contracts during its Monday meeting at 7 p.m., in City Hall, 214 N. Center St.

The city received three bids for the installation of synthetic turf on two fields, including about $1.15 million from Medallion Athletic Products, $1.05 million from Sports Construction Management, and $988,316 from Sprinturf. The final $935,165 bid from Sprinturf, a Mount Pleasant, S.C., company, removed a $53,151 cost for a turf cooling system.

Once completed, the multisport complex is planned to have eight athletic fields, which can be used for several sports, including soccer, lacrosse, field hockey or football.

The two synthetic turf fields will allow for play during adverse weather, and the remaining six will have different grades of grass for athletic events.

The council is set to also review a $35,000 design-build agreement with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. to design and estimate the cost of building a 4,800-square-foot restroom and concession building at the sports complex.

The building materials will include brick veneer, in an effort to match construction materials with those planned for the new Meadow Lane Elementary School. The school will be constructed on East Ash Street, which is located near the multisport complex and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

After the concession building is designed, city officials will need to enter into another agreement with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. for the construction of the facility.

The two city contracts are part of the larger development plan for the future multisport complex, which is being paid for through bond proceeds and a low-interest loan from Wayne County.

The city entered into a $3 million contract with the S.T. Wooten Corp., in March, and increased the project contract to $4 million, by May, for site development.

The city also entered into a recent $641,542 contract with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. for the construction of a 2,500-square-foot addition to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base fitness center.

The fitness center is part of the city's lease agreement with the U.S. Air Force that allows the city to develop and use the multisport complex on 62 acres alongside the military installation. The agreement also includes a city commitment to have the multisport complex open by March 2018.

Also during its Monday meeting, the council will consider purchasing $576,701 in equipment for the stormwater division and adding two new employees.

The equipment includes a $430,000 Jet-Vac, with root cutters and a camera, a $126,097 excavator, and a $20,534 skid steer mulcher attachment. The hiring range for the new employees is estimated between $31,054-$49,066.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session in the City Hall annex, at 200 N. Center St.