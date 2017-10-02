Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 2

Habitat for Humanity Goldsboro-Wayne observes World Habitat Day

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 2, 2017 3:06 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/JOEY PITCHFORD Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro/Wayne County Director Matt Whittle, left, leads a group of people in prayer during a World Habitat Day observance ceremony Monday morning. The worldwide event was started by the United Nations around 30 years ago to bring awareness to inadequate housing.

A small group met outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Mulberry Street Monday morning to observe World Habitat Day and kick off a new Habitat for Humanity awareness program.

World Habitat Day began 30 years ago as a United Nations initiative to raise awareness of inadequate housing worldwide, Habitat for Humanity Goldsboro-Wayne Executive Director Matthew Whittle said. This is the first year that Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro-Wayne has recognized the event, which Whittle said fits right in to the Habitat mission.

"The whole idea of adequate housing, the whole idea of affordable housing is becoming increasingly important," he said. "Globally, one in four people live in conditions that threaten their security, their health, their safety and their prosperity."

Whittle said that stable housing is the foundation upon which people can build the rest of their lives. Without a safe place to live, he said, advancing one's work, education or family is extremely difficult.

Whittle then led the group through the Habitat for Humanity Prayer for Shelter, before speaking about the painted door the group was gathered around. The door featured a painting of four people ---- two adults and two children ---- with the adults extending their arms over the children's heads in the shape of a house. Whittle said the door, which Habitat provided, was painted by Josiah King at the Arts Council of Wayne County. It will be featured at locations around Goldsboro as a way to remind people that they can impact other's lives for the better, Whittle said.

"I would encourage folks, when they see the door, to pick up a brochure and take a moment, if they're living in a stable, good housing situation, take a moment to reflect on that. Reflect on the people who aren't," he said. "Think about how to make a difference, and give us a call. Habitat for Humanity can help you help other people."