Student drives car into pond

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 2, 2017 4:52 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/ETHAN SMITH A student's car sits in a pond near Wayne Community College.

A Wayne Community College student drove her car into a pond near the entrance of the school off of Wayne Memorial Drive Monday afternoon.

She was uninjured and was not cited or charged with anything.

Goldsboro police officer Jared Gilstrap said the student was turning out of the college onto Wayne Memorial Drive when she lost control and went into the pond.

He said the student was treated by Wayne County EMS but refused to be taken to the hospital.

A wrecker from Ash Street Automotive pulled the car out of the pond.