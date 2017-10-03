Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 3

Council approves nearly $1M multisport complex additions

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 3, 2017 5:50 AM

Development of the future multisport complex is starting to take shape with the Goldsboro City Council approving additional work Monday.

The council approved a $935,165 contract, with Sprinturf, for the installation of two artificial, synthetic turf fields, which should be complete by the spring, said Randy Guthrie, Goldsboro assistant city manager.

The synthetic fields are planned to add to the 62-acre complex, due to their durability, and will enhance the property that already has six multiuse fields, which have been graded and seeded.

The S.T. Wooten Corp. has been developing the property, located on Oak Forest Road near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, under a $4 million contract.

Guthrie provided the council with a recent aerial view of the property during its Monday work session. The picture shows the progress on the property where the eight fields have been designed, the property graded and other areas designated for future parking, a field house, concessions stand and a splash pad.

An irrigation system has been added, as well as other utilities.

"A lot of work has progressed on the multisport complex," he said.

The council approved the synthetic turf contract during its regular meeting Monday. The council also approved a $35,000 design-build contract with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. for the design and cost estimate for a 4,800-square-foot concession stand and restroom facility.

The multisport complex, a $6 million project, is slated to be completed and open by March 2018.

Remaining projects include a field house, estimated to cost $700,000; a $120,000 lease cost for field lights; and an estimated $228,000 cost for a splash pad, small field house, additional parking and a playground, Guthrie said.

The project is being paid for through a $3 million low-interest, 1.5 percent, loan the city received from Wayne County government and $3 million in bond proceeds, approved by voters in November.

Also during the meeting, the council approved purchasing $576,701 in equipment for the stormwater division and adding two new employees.

The stormwater division will purchase a $430,000 Jet-Vac, a $126,097 excavator, and a $20,534 skid steer mulcher attachment.

The new employees will be hired this fiscal year and each will be hired at a salary, estimated between $31,054 and $49,066.

In other business, the council approved:

* The sale of vacant property on North Oak Forest Road, near East Ash St., to the Southern District Convocation of the United Holy Church of America for $85,000, along with a restriction that the property not be sold within five years. The purchase will also need to be approved by the Wayne County Board of Commissioners.

* The $77,143 purchase of new utility software from QS/1 for the management of the city's water and sewer accounts.