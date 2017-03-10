Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 3

High speed chase ends in wreck

By Ethan Smith

A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, driving the wrong way down U.S. 70 and then crashing.

Sgt. Doug Bethea of the Goldsboro Police Department said an officer tried to stop the car on Berkeley Boulevard near McDonald's.

The driver did not stop, continued down Berkeley and turned onto U.S. 70, heading westbound in the eastbound lane.

The driver eventually drove the car off the side of the highway in front of Logan's Roadhouse, landing upside down.

Bethea said no other injuries or wrecks were reported as a result of the chase.

Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Fire Department also responded and pulled the driver from the overturned car.

The driver was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The identity of the driver, and the extent of his or her injuries, was not immediately available.

Eastbound traffic on U.S. 70 was narrowed down to one lane while emergency personnel worked the scene.

A small crowd of about 30 to 35 people gathered at the fence that separates the highway from the restaurant, many recording the action on their smartphones.

This story will be updated as more details become available.