Man taken to hospital after being stabbed
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on October 3, 2017 8:07 AM
A Goldsboro police report said an anonymous caller phoned police at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday to tell them a man had been dropped off at the hospital with stabbing injuries.
Officers went to Wayne UNC Health Care and found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed in the lower right arm.
The victim reportedly told police there was an argument between him and the suspect and the person assaulted him with a knife.
While a suspect is listed on the report, that person has not yet been arrested or charged.