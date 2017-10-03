Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 3

<< "An interactive 'fair' experience" -

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 3, 2017 8:07 AM

A Goldsboro police report said an anonymous caller phoned police at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday to tell them a man had been dropped off at the hospital with stabbing injuries.

Officers went to Wayne UNC Health Care and found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed in the lower right arm.

The victim reportedly told police there was an argument between him and the suspect and the person assaulted him with a knife.

While a suspect is listed on the report, that person has not yet been arrested or charged.