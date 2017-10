Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 3

Monday fair winners

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 3, 2017 5:50 AM

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Daily Winners

Monday

Vocational Competitions

Carpentry -- Tyler Isley, Southern Wayne

Health Occupations Medical Spelling Bee -- Asiyah Latham, Spring Creek High