AT&T wireless connections coming to county

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 4, 2017 5:50 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING John Lyon, right, of AT&T North Carolina, explains the new fixed wireless internet service now being offered in the southern portion of Wayne County.

Residents in areas of southern Wayne County will now have access to high-speed internet thanks to a new service being offered by AT&T.

The announcement was made Tuesday night during the Elected Officials Appreciation Barbecue held at Live Oak Farm on Ditchbank Road. The annual event was presented by the News-Argus and Wayne County Chamber of Commerce.

Providing countywide high speed internet has been a top priority for Wayne County commissioners, particularly Chairman Bill Pate.

"Folks, this is a proven technology," Pate said. "Three years Commissioner (Ray) Mayo and I saw this at a conference we went to. This is the answer to reach out to all parts of the county.

"This is a positive first step. It is something commissioners have been looking at closely and have been working on very hard. I applaud AT&T for taking this first step. But I want to see this thing reach every person in Wayne County because it is an economic-driving force."

Although the announcement was not made until last night, the service already is available, said John Lyon, regional director of external affairs for AT&T North Carolina.

The new fixed internet works kind of like satellite TV, he said.

A special satellite antenna has been placed on two cell towers -- one on Emmaus Church Road and the other on U.S. 13 South at Grantham.

People who subscribe to the $60 monthly service will have a device mounted on their homes or businesses. It will be directed toward the cell tower.

People within 2.5- to 3-mile radius of the tower will be able to get internet service.

It will offer download speeds of at least 10 megabits per second and uploads of at least 1 megabit per second.

"So this will be a boon for the folks in the Grantham area," "As funding becomes available we will roll it out in different parts of the county," he said.

For more information, visit att.com/internet/fixed-wireless.html.