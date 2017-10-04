Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 4

Driver identified in Tuesday night's police chase, crash

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 4, 2017 7:33 PM

Charges are expected to be filed against a driver who fled a traffic stop and led police on a chase going to wrong way down U.S. 70 Tuesday night once he is released from the hospital.

Maj. Dwayne Dean, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Operations Bureau, said Robert Keith Head, 49, of 1431 Dobbersville Road, will be charged with several motor vehicle offenses once he is released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A crash report on the incident listed the charges against Head as driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, fleeing to elude and careless and reckless driving, as well as two lane violations and a seat belt violation.

Head allegedly fled a traffic stop near the McDonald's on Berkeley Boulevard before going the wrong way on U.S. 70 East.

The crash report said Head ran off the road to the right and went about 181 feet before coming back onto the highway.

When Head came back onto the highway, his 2012 Nissan SUV began to overturn.

The SUV then flipped several times, landing upside down off the side of the road about 164 feet from where it first began to roll over, the report said.

Dean confirmed that Head is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

Dean could not confirm the nature or extent of Head's injuries.