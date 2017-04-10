Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 4

Schools to host parent seminar

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 4, 2017 5:50 AM

The Wayne County Public Schools federal programs department will hold its 21st annual districtwide Parent Seminar on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the WCPS Professional Development and Family Engagement Center, 415 S. Virginia St.

The event is free and advance registration is not required, officials said.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Principal Baruti Kafele, award winning educator, author, motivational speaker and education consultant.

Kafale spoke at the district's Summer Institute in August and organizers invited him to return and share his passion and perspective at the parent seminar.

"Principal Kafale is a dynamic speaker and he will provide valuable strategies that can help students close what he has coined as the 'attitude gap,' which is defined as the gap between those students who have the will to achieve excellence and those who do not," said Dr. Carol Artis, executive director for curriculum and instruction and federal programs.

The seminar also features presenters from the district and area community agencies, covering such topics as social media, poverty, math at home for K-5 students, testing information, financial literacy, Wayne Community College's continuing education and college and career promise programs, and tutoring and homework help.

Transportation, childcare and translator services will be available upon request. For more information, contact Carolina Brown at 919-736-5073.