Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 5

<< "Cheers for all during the cheerleading competition" - "Leon Jacobs Jr. brings love of music to the fair" >>

Hangar project moves forward

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 5, 2017 5:50 AM

The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded contracts for a pair of KC-46A construction projects on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, according to a Tuesday press release from 916th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs.

The first contract was awarded to Walbridge-Aldinger LLC of Charlotte on Thursday. The $56.5 million project will demolish an existing hangar and replace it with a 181,000 square foot, two-bay hangar to house corrosion control, wash rack operations, fuel systems maintenance, aircraft maintenance shops and other administrative functions for the KC-46A.

The other contract is a $9.6 million project awarded to Southeast Cherokee Construction Inc., a woman-owned small business based in Montgomery, Alabama. That contract will renovate four existing facilities to accommodate KC-46A mission functions. including a fuselage trainer, aircraft support equipment, flight simulator, boom operator training, supply storage and other maintenance needs.

The 916th ARW is expected to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility some time in the coming weeks.