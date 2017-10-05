Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 5

Police ask for help in identifying people sought in connection to identity theft case

By Ethan Smith

October 5, 2017

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for help identifying three people sought for questioning in connection to an identity theft case.

Details on what the case entails were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the trio is asked to call the Police Department's Investigative Division at 919-580-4203.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 919-735-2255, or submitting a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.