Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair winners
By From staff reports
Published in News on October 5, 2017 5:50 AM
Tuesday
Salute to Senior Citizens
*Youngest Grandparent -- Kay Boykins
*Oldest Senior Citizen -- Selva Tart
*Most Children -- Renee Ford
*Most Recent Grandparent -- Joyce Murdock
*Most Grandchildren: William Frazier
*Most Great-grandchildren: Jean Hoke
*Married Longest to Each Other: Dortch & Iva Price
Pie Baking Contest
Cream Pies: Junior
*1st Place -- Elijah Lee
*2nd Place -- Jordan Lawhon
*3rd Place -- Bridgette Lane
Custard Pies: Junior
*1st Place -- Nicole Davis
*2nd Place -- Meredith Jones
*3rd Place -- Rachel Sutton
Fruit Pies: Junior
*1st Place -- Karson Ramito
*2nd Place -- Alex Watson
*3rd Place -- Ethan Phillips
Nut Pies: Junior
*1st Place -- Jordan Hill
*2nd Place -- Spencer Millen
*3rd Place -- Jonathan Hackle
All Other Pies: Junior
*1st Place -- Victoria Lane
*2nd Place -- Alyssa Davis
*3rd Place -- Elijah Lee
Cream Pies: Adult
*1st Place -- Carolyn Lewis
*2nd Place -- Susan Elliott
*3rd Place -- Margie Smith
Custard Pies: Adult
*1st Place -- Sara Sutton *2nd Place -- Ryan Lane
*3rd Place -- Kathy Lutz
Fruit Pies: Adult
*1st Place -- Miranda Haskins
*2nd Place -- Colleen Warrick
*3rd Place -- Margie Smith
Nut Pies: Adult
*1st Place -- Colleen Warrick
*2nd Place -- Carolyn Lewis
*3rd Place -- Connie Nelson
All Other Pies: Adult
*1st Place -- Jessie Norris
*2nd Place -- Larry Butts
*3rd Place -- Becky Jo Lane
Spelling Bee
Grade 5: 1st Place -- Rachel Sutton, Cornerstone Christian Grade 6: 1st Place -- Sam Mitchell, St Mary
Grade 7: 1st Place -- (Tie) Hannah Aycock, Faith Christian; Adam Cain, Grantham Middle Grade 8: 1st Place -- Ian Strickland, St Mary
Grade 9: 1st Place -- Macy Parkhurst, Charles B Aycock
Grade 10: 1st Place -- Raiford Turner, Charles B Aycock
Grade 11: 1st Place -- Emma Bass, Wayne School of Engineering
Grade 12: 1st Place -- Mark Lewis, Rosewood High
Flower Show (Second Show)
Best of Show (Sections A-G) Linda Pierce, Pikeville
Best of Show (Artistic Design) Rachel Rawls, Dudley
Livestock Skillathon Contest
Senior 4-H -- MaryDunn
Junior FFA -- James Faulk
Senior FFA -- Hannah Lewis
Vocational Contest: Auto Mechanics
1st Place -- Nicholas Thompson, Eastern Wayne
2nd Place -- Dalton Ginn, Charles B Aycock
3rd Place -- Erick Ruiz, Southern Wayne