Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair winners

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 5, 2017 5:50 AM

Tuesday

Salute to Senior Citizens

*Youngest Grandparent -- Kay Boykins

*Oldest Senior Citizen -- Selva Tart

*Most Children -- Renee Ford

*Most Recent Grandparent -- Joyce Murdock

*Most Grandchildren: William Frazier

*Most Great-grandchildren: Jean Hoke

*Married Longest to Each Other: Dortch & Iva Price

Pie Baking Contest

Cream Pies: Junior

*1st Place -- Elijah Lee

*2nd Place -- Jordan Lawhon

*3rd Place -- Bridgette Lane

Custard Pies: Junior

*1st Place -- Nicole Davis

*2nd Place -- Meredith Jones

*3rd Place -- Rachel Sutton

Fruit Pies: Junior

*1st Place -- Karson Ramito

*2nd Place -- Alex Watson

*3rd Place -- Ethan Phillips

Nut Pies: Junior

*1st Place -- Jordan Hill

*2nd Place -- Spencer Millen

*3rd Place -- Jonathan Hackle

All Other Pies: Junior

*1st Place -- Victoria Lane

*2nd Place -- Alyssa Davis

*3rd Place -- Elijah Lee

Cream Pies: Adult

*1st Place -- Carolyn Lewis

*2nd Place -- Susan Elliott

*3rd Place -- Margie Smith

Custard Pies: Adult

*1st Place -- Sara Sutton *2nd Place -- Ryan Lane

*3rd Place -- Kathy Lutz

Fruit Pies: Adult

*1st Place -- Miranda Haskins

*2nd Place -- Colleen Warrick

*3rd Place -- Margie Smith

Nut Pies: Adult

*1st Place -- Colleen Warrick

*2nd Place -- Carolyn Lewis

*3rd Place -- Connie Nelson

All Other Pies: Adult

*1st Place -- Jessie Norris

*2nd Place -- Larry Butts

*3rd Place -- Becky Jo Lane

Spelling Bee

Grade 5: 1st Place -- Rachel Sutton, Cornerstone Christian Grade 6: 1st Place -- Sam Mitchell, St Mary

Grade 7: 1st Place -- (Tie) Hannah Aycock, Faith Christian; Adam Cain, Grantham Middle Grade 8: 1st Place -- Ian Strickland, St Mary

Grade 9: 1st Place -- Macy Parkhurst, Charles B Aycock

Grade 10: 1st Place -- Raiford Turner, Charles B Aycock

Grade 11: 1st Place -- Emma Bass, Wayne School of Engineering

Grade 12: 1st Place -- Mark Lewis, Rosewood High

Flower Show (Second Show)

Best of Show (Sections A-G) Linda Pierce, Pikeville

Best of Show (Artistic Design) Rachel Rawls, Dudley

Livestock Skillathon Contest

Senior 4-H -- MaryDunn

Junior FFA -- James Faulk

Senior FFA -- Hannah Lewis

Vocational Contest: Auto Mechanics

1st Place -- Nicholas Thompson, Eastern Wayne

2nd Place -- Dalton Ginn, Charles B Aycock

3rd Place -- Erick Ruiz, Southern Wayne