Police seek information in vehicle breaking and entering at Deeper Life Church

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 6, 2017 2:02 PM

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Deeper Life Church at 600 11th Street, in reference to breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

A member of the church said on Sept. 30 she had left her vehicle in the parking lot of the church. Then at around 5:12 p.m., when she returned, she witnessed three black males, which appeared to be juveniles breaking into the parked vehicle.

The three suspects ran off towards the wooded area west of the church as she approached. The suspects stole a Magellan 1440 GPS unit.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Inv. Warren at 919-580-4214 or call/text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.