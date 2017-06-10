Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 6

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 6, 2017 5:50 AM

Sunday in the Park will take place Sunday at Herman Park.

The event, co-sponsored by the Arts Council of Wayne County and the Parks and Recreation Department, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m.

On hand will be craft vendors.

Entertainment will be by groups such as MORS Youth, Artistic Production's Dance for Christ and the Starlight Dance Band. There will be vocal performances by Matt and Emily Figueras and Jeremy Lane.

A special guest performer will be Memory Hoops, who will show some of her spectacular hoop twirling.

Visitors are encouraged to take lawn chairs and blankets.

The event is free.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash.

For more information, call 919-736-3300.