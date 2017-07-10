Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 7

One year after Matthew: Waiting in limbo

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 7, 2017 7:07 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/ROCHELLE MOORE Charles Gillis talks about the future of his Brock Street home, which sustained flood damage and remains condemned one year after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Charles Gillis owned a debt-free home when Hurricane Matthew pounded Wayne County and left widespread flooding in October 2016.

Gillis, who lived in his single-story, brick home more than 30 years, thought he'd be safe. So did many other people in neighborhoods around South John Street, many whose homes weathered earlier hurricanes with little damage.

Hurricane Matthew brought with it record flooding on Oct. 8, 2016, cutting off sections of Goldsboro and Wayne County and leaving widespread damage.

City of Goldsboro inspectors temporarily condemned nearly 400 homes and worked with Duke Energy Progress to disconnect electricity to about 300 properties, due to safety concerns.

Gillis' home, like a lot of others in the city, remains condemned -- one year after the flood. Even though he received more than $30,000 from his flood insurance policy, he decided to invest in another home. He's also seeking a home buyout through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation program.

"I got rid of just about everything in my house," he said. "I haven't really done nothing with it. I thought I'd be better off trying to relocate."

Gillis said he is still "in the same situation," and waiting to find out if FEMA will buy his house.

"I applied for the buyout," he said. "I got a letter that says it's tentatively approved, but I aint got no money."

Neighborhoods along and near South John Street in Goldsboro have mostly returned to normal, but condemned signs remain posted near a number of front doors. One house, which is condemned, has a large storage container wedged next to the driveway in a small, side yard. Many homes are for sale, even one with a condemnation sign posted on Brock Street.

Gillis, like other residents, received a check from FEMA after the hurricane, $1,600, to help with immediate needs. He used his flood insurance check toward a down payment on a house in the Elroy community, something he hasn't done in decades and something he never planned.

"I thought since all these houses were condemned, I'd find something else I could move right in," he said.

At 78, it's difficult to grasp having a mortgage payment again.

"You don't want to buy no more house," he said. "You want to sit back and enjoy the one you have. I've got a house payment now that I didn't have.

"Anytime you've got a home paid for and you're living on a fixed income and you have to get a mortgage out, it's stressful."

In Wayne County, 307 homeowners applied for the buyout and 85 were approved by the state. Gillis hopes to learn more about the status of his home in January.

"I'm still in limbo," he said. "I don't know what's going to happen to this house. It stresses you out but what can you do? You've got to wait and see."

Lester Durham is also waiting and living in transition. Durham, his wife and their five children are living in a single-wide manufactured home, provided by FEMA.

The mobile home was set up in late March, after Durham was able to clear up what he called miscommunication regarding whether he needed the temporary housing or not.

The modular unit is located on Peachtree Street, near his second-story house that was damaged during the hurricane.

His house has been broken into multiple times and a fire in July has led Durham to seek help from his insurance company. He already received $4,500 from the insurance company to make repairs related to the hurricane. He also received $18,000 from FEMA for repair work.

The more recent fire has created a setback, he said.

"There's unbelievable smoke damage," he said. "Pretty much, the house has to be completely gutted.

The FEMA housing is temporary, with the modulars being provided for 18 months.

"Until I hear something from the insurance company, I can't do anything," he said. "I want to get back home. The kids want to get back home."