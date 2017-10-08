Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 8

The Pawsnpumpkins fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 14

By Staff Reports



Published in News on October 8, 2017 1:45 AM

The 3rd annual Furever Paws dog adoption event and fundraiser will take place Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waynesborough Park.

There will also be face painting and nail grooming. Animal experts will give information on dog training.

Visitors can have their pet's photo taken and also enter them into a costume contest for dogs and children.

Local vendors will be on hand with a variety of pet products.

There will be wagon rides and local entertainment.

Food and drinks will be available, as well as prize raffles.

And you can get information on dogs that need forever homes if you want to adopt one.

Monetary or pet food donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Melody Drew at 919-988-4813.