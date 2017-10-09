Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 9

Police respond to two overdoses over weekend, bringing total to 63 this year

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 9, 2017 12:18 PM

Police responded to two overdoses over the weekend, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

This brings the total number of overdoses reported in the city this year to 63 -- only three shy of the total number of overdoses reported in the city for the entirety of 2016.

Police responded to the parking lot of Best Western Plus at 909 N. Spence Ave. at about 8:11 p.m. Friday.

They found a 33-year-old woman had overdosed on heroin. She was revived and taken to Wayne UNC Health Care by Wayne County EMS.

Then on Saturday at about 10:11 p.m., a woman called police to report her 32-year-old son was overdosing on an unknown substance.

The man was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care by Wayne County EMS for treatment.

Data provided by law enforcement shows there were 66 total reported overdoses in 2016.

With the latest round of overdoses reported this weekend, the city is just four shy of surpassing last year's reported total of overdoses.