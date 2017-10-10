Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 10

Fire ruled suspicious on Beale Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 10, 2017 4:18 PM

A fire at 307 Beale St. early Monday morning is under investigation after being ruled suspicious.

Goldsboro firefighters responded to a working fire at the address shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe the fire began in the den or common room of the home after they were able to make their way inside and observe certain burn patterns after the fire was put out.

A fire report said the home appeared to be unoccupied and abandoned.

Firefighters tracked down a phone number for the property owner, listed as Averil Van Williams on the report, and tried to call him.

He did not answer and they left a voicemail in an attempt to notify him of the fire.

The cause of the fire currently remains undetermined.