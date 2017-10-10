Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 10

Hurricane Matthew: One year later ---- To prevent another flood ...

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 10, 2017 5:50 AM

Some of the flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew was the result of waterways where the flow was impeded by debris.

To mitigate such flooding potential in the future, Wayne County is undertaking a stream cleanout program. But the participation of property owners will be necessary to ensure its success.

If the majority of landowners do not agree on a stream segment, that segment will have to be bypassed during the cleanout process.

Letters were mailed out on Aug. 25 to any landowner who would potentially be affected during the stream cleanout process.

"To date we have approximately 62 percent total response rate," said Ashley Smith, Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District coordinator/director. "On Sept. 21, we began calling any landowners we had contact information for but had not responded.

"A majority of the responses will be needed for each stream segment before the project for that segment can begin. We highly encourage anyone that received a letter or believes they should have to call our office."

A deadline has not yet been set as to how long property owners will have to respond.

The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded the county $237,473 and the Disaster Recovery Relief Program has granted $223,961 for the project that will include removal of beaver dams.

"If there is more money available, we would certainly pursue it," Smith said.

In July, the county awarded a $146,507.25 contract to A&K Grading of LaGrange for the work. The low bid left the county with approximately $315,000 remaining in the grants.

It is working with the A&K Grading to determine the cost to clean out additional waterways.

The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District is administering the project.

The Disaster Recovery Act of 2016 will allow storm debris removal from Hurricane Matthew, and Tropical Storms Hermine and Julia, Smith said.

It is a snag and drag program and the Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District will be using the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 1992 Woody Removal Guide, she said.

Only those log accumulations that are obstructing the flow of water shall be removed, Smith said.

Minimal disturbance to stream banks is required so hand-operated equipment, such as winches, chain saws, shallow draft barge or boat, will be the first choice in removal.

The grant does not provide money for hauling the debris off. Instead it will be taken from the stream and placed between 15 to 30 feet up from the stream bed.

The waterways to be cleaned during the initial round will be:

* Stoney Creek from Combs Road to the U.S. 70 Bypass, 2.88 miles.

* Stoney Creek from the U.S. 70 Bypass to the Goldsboro city limit, 0.40 miles.

* Stoney Creek from the city limit to where the city limit crosses West New Hope Road, 0.75 miles.

* Stoney Creek from Billy Branch to where the city limit crosses Royall Avenue, 0.54 miles.

* Stoney Creek off Slocumb Street to the Neuse River, 1.57 miles.

* Halfmile Branch, 2.44 miles.

* Ditch from First Congregational Church to Durham Lake, 1.51 miles.

* Outlet from Durham Lake to Thoroughfare Swamp, 2.78 miles.

* Thoroughfare Swamp to Falling Creek, 2.72 miles.

* Falling Creek at U.S. 13 South to Neuse River 7.64 miles.

* U.S. 13 South blue line ditch to Falling Creek at Hood Drive, 0.90 miles.

As of Thursday, Oct. 5, these were the percentage of property owners who had agreed to allow cleanout crews on their property:

* Stoney Creek from Combs Road to the U.S. 70 Bypass, 36 percent.

* Stoney Creek from the U.S. 70 Bypass to the Goldsboro city limit, 40 percent.

* Stoney Creek from the city limit to where the city limit crosses West New Hope Road, 75 percent.

* Stoney Creek from Billy Branch to where the city limit crosses Royall Avenue, 100 percent.

* Stoney Creek off Slocumb Street to the Neuse River, 83 percent.

* Halfmile Branch, 55 percent.

* Ditch from First Congregational Church to Durham Lake, 42 percent.

* Outlet from Durham Lake to Thoroughfare Swamp, 95 percent.

* Thoroughfare Swamp to Falling Creek, 83 percent.

* Falling Creek at U.S. 13 South to Neuse River, 76 percent.

* U.S. 13 South blue line ditch to Falling Creek at Hood Drive, 100 percent.

The additional areas that may be added include:

* Thunder Swamp (Mount Olive area).

* Nahunta Swamp (Eureka area).

* Poplar Branch to the Neuse River (Mar Mac area).

* Approximately 55 locations along the Neuse River that have blockages.