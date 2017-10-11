Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 11

Fire Princess Pageant coming Saturday

The 43rd annual Wayne County Fire Princess Pageant will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door or on the Paramount website. Contestants, from grades 10-12, and the volunteer fire departments they represent, from left, Morgan Gurley, New Hope; Mackenzie Minchew, Belfast; Sarah Aycock, Antioch; Jordan Lindsay, Nahunta; Kelly Hooks, Fremont; Brianna Bass, 2016 Wayne County Fire Princess; Abigail Allen, Northeast; Dacie Williams, Thoroughfare; Emily Pate, Pikeville Pleasant Grove; and Shannon Casey, Mar Mac.