Looking for the next Miss Goldsboro

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 11, 2017 5:50 AM

Contestants are being sought for 2018 Miss Goldsboro and Miss Outstanding Teen, with the first meeting/rehearsal planned for this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Acme Theatre on Center Street.

The pageant will be held Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. The $15 tickets are available through the Paramount website.

The contest for Miss Goldsboro is open to young ladies, ages 17 to 24, who reside, attend school or work in Wayne, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lenoir, Pitt, Sampson, Wake and Wilson counties.

Outstanding Teen contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 16, and are eligible to compete in any of the state's 100 counties.

The scholarship pageant is a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina pageant and is part of the Miss America organization.

The queens will represent Goldsboro and Wayne County throughout the coming year, speaking engagements, community service projects and attending such local events as the Fremont Daffodil Festival, the Mount Olive Pickle Festival, Downtown Lights Up and Christmas parades.

Interested contestants are asked to visit the website, www.missgoldsboro.com for forms and information. They are requested to bring paperwork, supporting documents and talent CDs to the meeting on Sunday.