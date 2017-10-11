Local News > Archive > October 2017 > 11

Shots fired in city over weekend

By Ethan Smith

Police responded to five shots fired calls over the weekend, one of which resulted in an arrest.

Robert Lee Cole, 23, of 231 Outlaw Road, Dudley, was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun near 201 N. Carolina St.

He fled the area before police arrived, but someone called and gave a description of Cole. They then called back and said he had returned to the area.

Police arrived and found Cole, arresting him after reportedly finding a .32 caliber handgun in his possession.

Officers responded to two shots fired calls Friday night, one at 917 S. Audobon Ave. and one in the 1200 block of Mimosa Street. There was no reported damage, or victims found.

Police also responded to one shots fired call Saturday morning, and another Monday morning.

ShotSpotter alerted to police of the shots fired Saturday morning at 1311 Ben Brewington Court, but found no victims or damage.

Police also responded to the 800 block of Crawford Street in reference to shots fired early Monday morning.

The report on that incident did not list any victims or damage found.