City now selling 30-pound bags of compost

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 7, 2017 9:28 PM

The city of Goldsboro is now selling 30-pound bags of compost to the public from its compost facility 200 Westbrook Road.

The popularity and overall quality of the compost, typically purchased in larger quantities from area nurseries or landscaping companies, is now available to the public, with a 30-pound bag costing $4.

"There was a lot of interest expressed from the community to buy compost from the compost facility," said Mike Wagner, Goldsboro deputy public works director of utilities.

The city will continue selling compost in bulk quantities at its wholesale rate of $2 per 30-pound bag, when at least 100 bags are purchased.