*** Empty Stocking Fund ***

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on December 8, 2017 5:50 AM

Donations may be made by mailing checks made out to the Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 10629, Goldsboro, NC 27532. Or donors can simply stop by the newspaper office at 310 N. Berkeley Blvd.

* Liz and Dave Meador, $100, in loving memory of Josh, and in honor of Dalton and Price Holbrook, our grandsons.

* The Chacel Choir and Friends Messiah Chorus of First African Baptist Church, $300.

* Goldsboro Chapter 54 OES, $50.

* White Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, $100, Isaiah 9:6.

* Plantation Shoppe,$50.

* The Brogneaux's, $100, in honor of Michael and Corinne Stewart.

* Communities Supporting Schools staff, $200.

* Jack Prentice, $60, in honor of Jack and Susie Prentice.

* Anonymous, $100.

* Bonnie C. Jenkins, $25, in memory of Josh McIntosh, Megan Roberts, Ike Jenkins.

* LaVerne Waters, $50, in memory of my husband, Pete Waters, and granddaughter, Nikki Price.

* Charles and Brenda Newton, $200, in memory of Charles "Chuck" B. Newton Jr.

* Dorothy C. Rawl, $100, in memory of Conway Rose.

* Barbara Mitchell and Betty Kent, $25, in memory of our parents, Walter and Effie Parks.

* Shirley W. Evans and children, $50, in loving memory of Jasper "J.D." Evans.

* Wayne County Association of Teacher Assistants, $100.

* Dee Smith, $100, in memory of my husband, Morrison Smith.

TOTAL:

$23,854.68