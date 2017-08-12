Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 8

Jingle in the Park canceled for tonight

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 8, 2017 1:08 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Pandy Ellis holds the hands of her daughter Ava, 3, and nephew Connor Bunn, 5, as they skate around the artificial ice skating rink at Herman Park during last year's Jingle in the Park.

Santa won't be coming to town tonight.

Goldsboro Parks and Recreation confirmed just before 1 p.m. that Jingle in the Park is canceled for tonight.

It is still planned to be held in Herman Park tomorrow, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual event lets families bring their children into the city to enjoy a night of holiday fun.

Those attending tomorrow, weather permitting, can enjoy hay rides, ice skating, train rides, face painting, a candy cane hunt, a live Nativity scene and a visit from Santa Claus for the last two hours of the night.

The movie "The Grinch" will be shown, and there will be s'mores, a fire pit, a food truck, animals, funnel cakes and a playground for children to enjoy.

Jingle in the Park is free to attend.

The event has routinely drawn hundreds of people to Herman Park each year as the city welcomes the glow of the holiday season.