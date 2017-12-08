Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 8

PHOTO SHOOT: Two juveniles accidentally shoot gun while taking a photo, there were no injuries

By News-Argus Staff

Two juveniles taking a photo with a gun Tuesday night put a bullet through a bathroom mirror when the firearm accidentally went off.

A Wayne County Sheriff's Office report said a 15-year-old's mother and her boyfriend left their home in the 100 block of South Running Deer Circle at about 5 p.m. Thursday to go to a Christmas party.

The teenager called his mother a few hours later and said someone was shooting at the home.

Sheriff's deputies got on scene and determined the shot came from inside the bathroom because of the entry and exit marks of the bullet's trajectory.

The juvenile then told deputies he and a friend were trying to take photos in the bathroom with the gun and it went off.

The teenager then stopped cooperating with authorities and wouldn't tell them where the gun was, what kind of gun it was, or provide any information about his friend.