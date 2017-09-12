Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 9

Jingle in the Park nixed due to weather

By News-Argus Staff

The weekend will roll by without any holiday festivities in Herman Park.

Goldsboro Parks and Recreation confirmed this afternoon that Jingle in the Park is canceled for tonight due to inclement weather.

It was also canceled Friday night.

The department is working a new date for the event, but one had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.

The annual event lets families bring their children into the city to enjoy a night of holiday fun.

Attendees of the event in the past have been able to enjoy hay rides, ice skating, train rides, face painting, a candy cane hunt, a live Nativity scene and a visit from Santa Claus.

A movie is usually shown, and there is s'mores, a fire pit, a food truck, animals, funnel cakes and a playground for children to enjoy.

Jingle in the Park is free to attend.

The event has routinely drawn hundreds of people to Herman Park each year as the city welcomes the glow of the holiday season.