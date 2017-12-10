Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 10

2017 Empty Stocking Fund party spreads holiday cheer

By Ethan Smith

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Kayden Green, 3, shows his giant C3PO to Santa Saturday during the Empty Stocking Fund Party at Goldsboro High School while his sister Jaelyn Holmes, 9, talks to Mrs. Claus.

Families filled the auditorium of Goldsboro High School from wall to wall as they waited to be called back to receive their gifts and enjoyed a morning packed full of entertainment.

The event was emceed by News-Argus editor John Joyce, who introduced each act.

After A Drummer's World drum line, a dance group from Studio 33 graced the stage with a series of performances.

The News-Argus' own Crystal Bizzell took the stage and sang "Hallelujah" before leading children and the crowd in singing a number of Christmas carols.

The Tiger Command Chorus, Dillard Middle School's choral group, went on stage and performed before jazz musician Eric Dawson, known to many locally from the former PNC Jazz Showcase's several years of downtown Goldsboro performances rounded out the morning's entertainment.

Also on hand were members of the Goldsboro Fired Department and Goldsboro Police Department Explorer posts and some from Girl Scout Troop 4397, based out of Goldsboro.

Miss Goldsboro 2018, Bailey Stamper shared a few words of welcome and then stuck around for photos with the children inside Santa's workshop in the GHS media center.

The day was the result of a combined community effort to give children in Goldsboro the Christmas that every child deserves, but not every child is fortunate enough to have.

"This is a lot of moving parts all coming together at once," Joyce said. "As hectic as that might be, it's for the best possible cause."