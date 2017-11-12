Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 11

Man's paycheck stolen in robbery

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 11, 2017 2:04 PM

DUDLEY -- A 38-year-old man was thrown from his car and robbed of his paycheck as he sat in his car checking text messages Friday morning.

A report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the man had just gotten home from work and was sitting in his car in his car port in the 100 block of Mitchell Road.

The victim told sheriff's deputies he was checking text messages when a black man whose face was covered pulled him out of his car and threw him to the ground.

Two other black men ran over to the victim, and all three suspects began rummaging through the man's pockets.

They took $20, the man's cell phone and his paycheck before running away toward Clover Ridge trailer park.

No weapons were used in the robbery and the victim was not hurt, according to the report.