Police investigating weekend armed robberies

By Ethan Smith

December 11, 2017

Goldsboro police are investigating two armed robberies that took place at a convenience store and a restaurant only hours apart Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A man in a dark blue hoodie and blue ski mask went into the A&K Mart at 1801 S. John St. Friday at about 7:35 p.m.

He jumped over the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

Capt. LeAnn Rabun, supervisor of the shift that responded to the robbery call, said police were unable to determine exactly what type of handgun it was.

The suspect got away with $900, and the clerk was not injured.

Rabun said she was "not 100 percent sure" as to whether the man ran away or used a getaway car.

Slightly more than five hours later, a suspect holding a shotgun with a single gloved hand went into Wanda's Snack & 'Cue at 2202 N. William St. at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

He took two bank bags from the business, and a police report said the suspect then demanded a woman cleaning the store take him to the safe.

She surrendered the money, and the suspect fled.

Rabun said she was not sure how much the man got away with.

The police report said the man appeared to be white or Hispanic, and was wearing all dark clothing and a face mask.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said in an email, "no further information is being released until we look into this further."

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.