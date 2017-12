Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 12

*** Empty Stocking Fund ***

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 12, 2017 5:50 AM

* L.C. and Joanie Hill, $25, in loving memory of our son, Chris Hill.

* C.T. Sauls, $30.

* Southern Wayne Parchasers, $50.

* ACIA Care Thrift Shop, $500.

* Michael and Marie Price, $100, in memory of Josh.

* Anonymous, $100.

* Norma and Thomas Albritton Jr., $100, in loving memory of Thomas W. Albritton Sr.

* Walnut Creek FWB Church, $100.

* Evelyn G. Jefferson, $100, in memory of my son, Kenneth B. Jefferson.

* Anonymous, $100.

* Walt and Carolyn Bedford, $100.

* Danny and Summer Langston, $250, in memory of Danny Ray Langston Sr.

* Danny, Summer and Lexi, $250, in memory of Malcolm and Hilda Perry.

* The King Children, $50, in memory of the Rev. James King, "Pa-Pa."

* Dr. Kay Albertson, $100.

* Bill Kaglic, $50, Seth, I miss you buddy!

-- Correction

Phillip and Randie Ennis, in loving memory of Dr. John and Jeanie Klutzz.

Total

$26,870.68