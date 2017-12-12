Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 12

Man flown to Vidant after wreck

Published in News on December 12, 2017 5:50 AM

A 34-year-old Goldsboro man is expected to face charges after hitting a tree at 75 mph and flipping his car on South Andrews Avenue at Adams Street early Saturday at about 1:15 a.m.

Police said an open container of Miller High Life was found in the man's car, and they suspect he was impaired.

Someone called 911 and reported the man's car was on fire and he had been ejected from inside.

The man reportedly hit a tree going an estimated 75 mph, according to the crash report, flipping his car and going airborne for 43.3 feet before hitting the ground.

Wayne County EMS took the man to Wayne UNC Health Care, and he was then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Capt. LeAnn Rabun, supervisor of the Goldsboro police shift that responded to the wreck, said she was unsure of the man's condition Monday afternoon.