Man is stabbed outside D&C Mini Mart on Elm Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 12, 2017 7:55 PM

Someone stabbed a 32-year-old man as he walked out of the D&C Mini Mart at 1007 E. Elm St. Monday night.

A police report said the victim told police he was stabbed in the left side while leaving the store.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not have information on the condition of the victim.

Investigators are working on tracking down witnesses to the crime and building a narrative of what happened.

"The victim claims he didn't know who stabbed him, so we're having to work from that," Carmon said.

There is currently no suspect description.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.